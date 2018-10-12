[LISTEN] The life & times of Pik Botha

Mandy Wiener | Mandy Wiener takes a look at Roelf Frederik "Pik" Botha's life both as an apartheid-era minister and after democracy.

Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha has died at the age of 86.

Botha passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Thursday night.

He served as South Africa's last foreign affairs minister under the apartheid government.

He then went on to serve in the government of national unity under Nelson Mandela until 1996.