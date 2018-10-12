Popular Topics
[LISTEN] ‘Pik Botha was almost larger than life & always jovial’

| Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks to veteran journalist Max du Preez about the life and times of Pik Botha.

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha has died at the age of 86.

He passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Thursday night.

Botha served as foreign affairs minister for 17 years until the end of apartheid in 1994, and then joined Nelson Mandela's Cabinet after the end of white-minority rule and the country's first non-racial election in 1994.

Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to veteran journalist Max Du Preez about the life and times of Botha.

“He was almost larger than life and always jovial. He had a very strong personality and a big presence. I think his major contribution was in foreign affairs, especially in the region. He was instrumental in making peace in Angola and delivering independence to Namibia.”

Listen to the audio for more.

