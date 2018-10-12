[LISTEN] Hawks raid NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani’s offices

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi about the nature of the raid.

JOHANNESBURG - About six members of the Hawks pitched up at the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Thursday morning.

Some reports suggest that the Hawks investigators met with Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

It’s believed to be in connection with an ongoing investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay beleaguered integrated public transport system.

The Hawks investigators are said to have served Bobani with a search warrant to seize documents and computers.

“It involves an investigation that we’ve been working on that relates to the issues of fraud, corruption and money laundering. We were there to seize items that we believed would assist us with the investigation.”

