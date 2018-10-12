[LISTEN] ANC Limpopo addresses explosive VBS Bank ‘heist’ report
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane on the postponement of a PEC meeting aimed at discussing the VBS Mutual Bank 'heist' report.
JOHANNESBURG - The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has postponed a meeting that was scheduled to take place on Thursday night, to discuss the VBS Mutual Bank 'heist' report.
The Reserve Bank released Advocate Terry Motau’s report on Wednesday, which implicated 53 people and companies in fraud and corruption worth nearly R2 billion.
Senior leaders in the region have been implicated in the R1.8 billion fraud investigation against VBS Mutual Bank.
One of the individuals, deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo Florence Radzilani has been accused of investing R300 million from the Vhembe District Municipality in the embattled bank and in turn received bribes.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane on whether or not the PEC meeting happened and how they are dealing with the matter in the province.
For more information listen to the audio above.
