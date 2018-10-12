Limpopo ANC Vets League wants action against those implicated in VBS looting

The league says it was made award of the brazen looting at VBS through members of Samwu who asked the league to step in.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League in Limpopo says it's disappointed with the provincial executive committee of its own party for failing to take appropriate action over the VBS Mutual Bank 'heist'.

The league says it was made aware of the brazen looting at VBS through members of the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) who asked the league to step in, claiming some of them were being victimised for exposing the corruption.

In the past two days, the Limpopo-based bank has been thrust back into the spotlight with revelations of extensive looting involving the bank's executives, high profile politicians, auditors, and the Venda king.

The league’s chairperson Jacob Marule says those implicated must be judged in their personal capacity and not as members of the ANC.

“The individuals that are implicated, both politicians and civil servants, must be investigated and called to account. Our premier must act decisively against corruption or step aside and commit the ANC to the total emancipation from corruption.”

WATCH: ANC Veterans League in Limpopo briefs media on the VBS scandal

The league says it’s now clear the local seats of the provincial government served as the training ground for the 'great VBS Bank heist'.

The vets have recommended that the ANC’s deputy chairperson in the province Florence Radzilani and its treasurer Danny Msiza - who are among the dozens of people implicated - step aside from their respective positions pending investigations.

Marule added: “All affected mayors of implicated municipalities, municipal managers, [and] chief financial offers must immediately be placed on precautionary suspension.”

