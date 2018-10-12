-
Limpopo Agriculture Dept awaits delivery of foot and mouth vaccine
The department on Thursday confirmed several cases of foot and mouth disease in the Malamulele and Giyani areas.
JOHANNESBURG – The Agriculture and Rural Development Department in Limpopo is waiting for the delivery of vaccines as the province battles with cases of foot and mouth disease.
The department on Thursday confirmed several cases of foot and mouth disease in the Malamulele and Giyani areas.
It is not clear how many cattle have been affected by the disease at this stage but over 11,000 have now been vaccinated.
The department's Selby Makgotho says 15,000 more cattle still need a vaccine which is due to arrive from Botswana on Friday.
“There’s no other area in South Africa where we can get the vaccine, especially FMB. So it takes some time.”
