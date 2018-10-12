IEC making progress on obtaining addresses for all voters, MPs told

The IEC says that attaching an address to every voter is a key preparation for next year’s election and it hopes to continue adding addresses to the database even on voting day.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that it now has the addresses of almost 82% of the 26 million people on the voters’ roll.

The commission told Parliament on Thursday that it was making good progress in reducing the number of voters on the roll without an address in line with a Constitutional Court ruling.

The commission says that it has worked hard to obtain addresses for all voters on the roll, increasing the number from 8 million two years ago, to 21 million at present.

But it still needs to collect addresses for just over 900,000 voters to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling.

IEC vice-chairperson Terry Tselane says it’s a misperception that it is only voters who live in informal settlements who do not have an address on the voters’ roll.

"We are hoping that the excitement generated by the preparations for the 2019 elections, particularly the registration weekend that is coming next year, will enable us to get more people to come forward with their addresses."

The IEC plans to hold at least one more registration weekend in January ahead of next year’s election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to officially declare a date for next year’s election but has indicated that it is likely to be in May.