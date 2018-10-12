Helen Zille in process of finding Dan Plato’s replacement

Dan Plato will step down from the position when he returns as Cape Town’s Mayor in November.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is in the process of finding a replacement for the province’s Community Safety portfolio.

Patricia de Lille in August agreed to resign as mayor following a hostile public fight with Democratic Alliance (DA) bosses.

In light of the province’s high-crime demands, Zille has her job cut out to find a suitable replacement for one of the key portfolios.

Communities plagued by gang violence and other crimes recently made their voices heard by protesting for more efficient community safety measures to be rolled out.

Recently released crime statistics revealed the Western Cape has the highest gang-related murders at 808.

In Kraaifontein, the murder rate rocketed with a staggering 31% between April 2017 and March 2018.

Zille’s spokesperson Marcellino Martin says the announcement of Plato’s replacement is imminent.

“Zille is still in the process of consulting and as soon as that process has been concluded an announcement will be made. We do expect this announcement soon, given the fact that Minister Dan Plato will be vacating the position at the end of October.”

Earlier in September, the South African Police Service rolled out the Anti-Gang Intervention Unit to troubled communities in the metro, following repeated calls from communities and the department to intensity crime-fighting efforts.

