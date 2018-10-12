Popular Topics
Go

Gift of the Givers head home after wrapping up relief efforts in Indonesia

The Gift of the Givers team has closed off its mission, distributing the last batch of food parcels and revisiting medical patients seen earlier this week.

Members of Gift of the Givers South Africa arrived in Indonesia following a deadly earthquake and tsunami. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Members of Gift of the Givers South Africa arrived in Indonesia following a deadly earthquake and tsunami. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
4 minutes ago

PALU, Indonesia – South African NGO Gift of the Givers has wrapped up its disaster relief efforts and volunteers are on their way home.

Thousands of residents on the west coast island of Sulawesi will now begin rebuilding their lives after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami which has claimed over 2,000 lives.

Some of the worst affected areas in Petobo and Balaroa are believed to have a combined number of 5,000 people missing, who if not found will be declared dead on Friday.

The Gift of the Givers team has closed off its mission, distributing the last batch of food parcels and revisiting medical patients seen earlier this week.

Team leader Ahmed Bham says they will continue working with the local NGO PPPA.

The team of volunteers is expected to arrive home on Saturday.

At the same time, three people have been killed after a magnitude 6 earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Java and shook Bali on Thursday, causing residents to briefly leave their homes.

An IMF meeting is currently underway in Bali.

