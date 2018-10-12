Gift of the Givers head home after wrapping up relief efforts in Indonesia
The Gift of the Givers team has closed off its mission, distributing the last batch of food parcels and revisiting medical patients seen earlier this week.
PALU, Indonesia – South African NGO Gift of the Givers has wrapped up its disaster relief efforts and volunteers are on their way home.
Thousands of residents on the west coast island of Sulawesi will now begin rebuilding their lives after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami which has claimed over 2,000 lives.
Some of the worst affected areas in Petobo and Balaroa are believed to have a combined number of 5,000 people missing, who if not found will be declared dead on Friday.
The Gift of the Givers team has closed off its mission, distributing the last batch of food parcels and revisiting medical patients seen earlier this week.
Team leader Ahmed Bham says they will continue working with the local NGO PPPA.
The team of volunteers is expected to arrive home on Saturday.
At the same time, three people have been killed after a magnitude 6 earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Java and shook Bali on Thursday, causing residents to briefly leave their homes.
An IMF meeting is currently underway in Bali.
Popular in World
-
Kanye West hugs Trump, muses on presidential run
-
Kanye West, Trump discuss justice reform at White House lunch
-
Rescuers, army personnel search for Hurricane Michael survivors
-
Greece tells Germany it wants better ties but still seeks WW2 reparations
-
Legalised pot: a rarity around the world
-
Global stocks tumble after Trump 'crazy' Fed comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.