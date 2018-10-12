Exxaro to supply Eskom with coal?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Exxaro to supply Eskom with coal?

Eskom said in September it was trying to secure new contracts with companies to ensure it had enough coal.

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo. Picture: Facebook.com.
Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo. Picture: Facebook.com.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Exxaro says it’s looking to supply coal to Eskom, which has been hit by supply shortages, posing a threat to South Africa’s power supply.

Eskom, which has fewer than 20 days of coal supply at 10 of its power stations, supplies more than 90% of the country’s power and is one of its most indebted state firms.

Exarro’s chief executive officer Mxolisi Mgojo has confirmed the company has made offers to Eskom, which is awaiting approval from Treasury.

Eskom said in September it was trying to secure new contracts with companies to ensure it had enough coal, after a major supplier cut supplies and sought insolvency protection.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA