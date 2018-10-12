Exxaro to supply Eskom with coal?
JOHANNESBURG - Exxaro says it’s looking to supply coal to Eskom, which has been hit by supply shortages, posing a threat to South Africa’s power supply.
Eskom, which has fewer than 20 days of coal supply at 10 of its power stations, supplies more than 90% of the country’s power and is one of its most indebted state firms.
Exarro’s chief executive officer Mxolisi Mgojo has confirmed the company has made offers to Eskom, which is awaiting approval from Treasury.
Eskom said in September it was trying to secure new contracts with companies to ensure it had enough coal, after a major supplier cut supplies and sought insolvency protection.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
