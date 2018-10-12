De Lille: Social media post damaged my reputation

Patricia de Lille has given four DA councillors until next week to apologise and retract what she terms the statement linking her to alleged mismanagement at the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says a social media post six months ago was deliberately posted to discredit her for political reasons.

De Lille has given four Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors until next week to apologise and retract what she terms the statement linking her to alleged mismanagement at the City of Cape Town.

She on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter explaining she has instructed her legal team to commence with legal steps against the members.

Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the incident damaged her reputation.

The post claimed De Lille breached the Municipal Finance Management Act over the management of revenue from the MyCity bus services.

It also suggests she did not table misconduct involving senior managers.

She now plans to sue DA members, Mike Waters, Henk Hugo, Shehana Kajee and Bronwynn Engelbrecht after they allegedly shared a screenshot of an Auditor-General document to that effect.

She says she’ll drop the planned suit if they apologise before 18 October.

"I would like to afford all of them an opportunity to retract their statement and apologise to me in public."

De Lille says the signature on the document is not that of the Auditor-General and when she contacted his office to ask about the document they denied knowing anything about its existence.

This is the second suit De Lille has announced in a week. Over the weekend, she announced her decision to slap Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul with a defamation lawsuit after he claimed she tried to solicit a R5 million bribe from him for the supply of fire extinguishers.