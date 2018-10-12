CT’s new rail enforcement officers to be deployed next week

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its new Rail Enforcement Unit will officially be deployed to city’s rail network on Thursday.

The new unit follows an agreement between the provincial and local government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), each contributing R16 million towards the project.

The officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms.

Over the past few months, Metrorail has been hit by arson attacks at various stations.

On Tuesday, two trains were set alight at Cape Town train station, seven carriages were destroyed on platforms 17 and 18.

The city's JP Smith said: “We are doing enforcement activities on the trains mainly focused on commuter safety and the safety of rail infrastructure. That will happen in both uniform and plain clothes. They will also work closely with the private security and security management of Prasa.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)