CT’s new rail enforcement officers to be deployed next week
The officers will be deployed on the city’s central line first and will be on trains and platforms.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its new Rail Enforcement Unit will officially be deployed to city’s rail network on Thursday.
The new unit follows an agreement between the provincial and local government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), each contributing R16 million towards the project.
The officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms.
Over the past few months, Metrorail has been hit by arson attacks at various stations.
On Tuesday, two trains were set alight at Cape Town train station, seven carriages were destroyed on platforms 17 and 18.
The city's JP Smith said: “We are doing enforcement activities on the trains mainly focused on commuter safety and the safety of rail infrastructure. That will happen in both uniform and plain clothes. They will also work closely with the private security and security management of Prasa.”
WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Taxi driver caught on wrong side of road to remain behind bars
-
ANC pays tribute to Pik Botha
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
-
Limpopo ANC Vets League wants action against those implicated in VBS looting
-
Tributes pour in for 'servant of change' Pik Botha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.