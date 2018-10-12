Corruption Watch wants mandate of Seriti Commission made clearer
Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says their argument is that the inquiry completely failed the public.
JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch has called for the exact mandate of the Seriti Commission of Inquiry to be made clearer, claiming that the commission had failed when investigating the arms deal.
The group, along with Right2Know, says that it will be submitting damning new evidence to the High Court, which shows the arms deal inquiry failed to do its job in 2014.
Corruption Watch says that often in South Africa much confidence is placed in judicial inquiries, which often end in disappointment.
The two groups allege that the arms deal inquiry failed to access information abroad and did not investigate new allegations which came to light.
The 1999 deal saw billions of rands being spent on buying new military equipment.
Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says: “They didn’t follow up evidence. They didn’t consider certain evidence.”
Lewis says their argument is that the inquiry completely failed the public.
“Our initial affidavit is now being supplemented by additional material that has come out of the material which we received.”
Lewis says the arms deal goes back to former President Nelson Mandela’s administration and reflects a loss of innocence for a new democratic country.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
-
Tributes pour in for 'servant of change' Pik Botha
-
[GALLERY] The political life of Pik Botha
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.