Corruption Watch wants mandate of Seriti Commission made clearer

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch has called for the exact mandate of the Seriti Commission of Inquiry to be made clearer, claiming that the commission had failed when investigating the arms deal.

The group, along with Right2Know, says that it will be submitting damning new evidence to the High Court, which shows the arms deal inquiry failed to do its job in 2014.

Corruption Watch says that often in South Africa much confidence is placed in judicial inquiries, which often end in disappointment.

The two groups allege that the arms deal inquiry failed to access information abroad and did not investigate new allegations which came to light.

The 1999 deal saw billions of rands being spent on buying new military equipment.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says: “They didn’t follow up evidence. They didn’t consider certain evidence.”

Lewis says their argument is that the inquiry completely failed the public.

“Our initial affidavit is now being supplemented by additional material that has come out of the material which we received.”

Lewis says the arms deal goes back to former President Nelson Mandela’s administration and reflects a loss of innocence for a new democratic country.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)