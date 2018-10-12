Citizens express mixed opinions over remembering Pik Botha
An apartheid-era minister, Botha is seen by some as having been more liberal than his National Party colleagues.
CAPE TOWN - There've been mixed opinions among South Africans on Friday as to how the late Pik Botha should be remembered.
An apartheid-era minister, Botha is seen by some as having been more liberal than his National Party (NP) colleagues.
In 1986, he stunned many and invoked the ire of his party for saying it was possible that South Africa could one day be ruled by a black president.
Still, many believe there's little to celebrate about his legacy.
WATCH: The life of Pik Botha
The African National Congress (ANC)’s Pule Mabe says the party recognised Botha as a man it could work with to bring down apartheid.
“The ANC viewed Botha as one of the erstwhile NP leaders who recognised at an early age that apartheid was wrong and a crime against humanity.”
Botha joined the ANC in 2000 but later said he differed with government’s affirmative action policies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Botha will be remembered for his support for the transition to democracy.
His spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The president has said that Mr Botha will be remembered for his service to the democratic government for a period of two years as minister of minerals and energy. But, also the support that he gave in very difficult times to South Africa’s transition to democracy.”
LISTEN: The life & times of Pik Botha
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has described Botha as a good person in a bad system, while the United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa says he should be recognised for pressuring the NP leadership to change.
But for many ordinary South Africans, he’s only viewed for having defending apartheid’s racist policies to the world.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
-
Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Taxi driver caught on wrong side of road to remain behind bars
-
ANC pays tribute to Pik Botha
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.