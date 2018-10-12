Cata taxi driver shot, killed in Nyanga

The shooting occurred on Borcherds Quarry Road near the N2 highway during a gathering by taxi drivers.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) taxi driver was shot and killed in Nyanga on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Borcherds Quarry Road near the N2 highway during a gathering by taxi drivers.

Cata’s Mandla Hermanus said: “As they gathered, a vehicle appeared, and someone came out of it and started shooting at the people. One of our drivers was hit and he subsequently passed away. The matter is under investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)