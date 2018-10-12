'Blood Friday' march to call on Gauteng Premier to deal with gangsterism, drugs

Organisers say the project is about the exclusion of the coloured population from the country's economy.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee says there will be a march at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Friday, calling on government to deal with drug-related crimes in mostly coloured communities.

The march, which is held under the banner of “Blood Friday”, is aimed at calling on the Premier’s office to deal with drug-related deaths, gangsterism, hijackings and farm murders.

Organisers say the project is about the exclusion of the coloured population from the country's economy.

Organisers of the “Blood Friday” march say a list of demands will be handed to the Gauteng Premier’s office.

Community activist Keith Duarte says this march is also about paying respect to the people who’ve been killed over the years due to gang and drug-related violence.

“And these are people who have not been recognised and in the same breathe, we’re saying that all drug-related deaths should be labelled under criminal activities.”

Duarte says 20 communities in total will be mobilising.

“We’ll be handing over a letter of demands.”

At the same time, the family of Heather Peterson, who was shot dead in Westbury two weeks ago, are demanding police be investigated for their alleged collusion with drug lords in the area.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)