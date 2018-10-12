Bear at East London Zoo euthanised due to poor health

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Bear at East London Zoo euthanised due to poor health

It was brought to light that the bear had become paralysed in the hind legs and the decision was made to euthanise her.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said on Friday it has grave concerns surrounding the reasons for the euthanasia of a female bear at the East London Zoo earlier this week.

It was brought to light that the bear had become paralysed in the hind legs and the decision was made to euthanise her. It is unclear how long she had been suffering for.

“We have issued a number of warnings to the East London Zoo with regards to the general condition of the bears in the past and we remain gravely concerned for all the animals kept at this zoo, we are particularly concerned for the remaining bear who has now lost her companion” said national inspector Martie Rossouw, manager of the Wildlife Protection Unit."

The NSPCA said it will continue to monitor the situation as well as investigate the circumstances surrounding the deterioration and euthanasia of the bear and take the necessary action.

The NSPCA added that it remains of the opinion that wild animals belong in the wild.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA