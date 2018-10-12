Auditor-General moving towards paperless technology

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says the entities they audit are also getting more technologically advanced.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General (AG) is moving towards paperless technology to sharpen its tools when auditing state departments and entities.

AG Kimi Makwetu on Friday briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Auditor General on his office’s 2017/2018 annual report.

Makwetu says his office has concluded audits into over 1,000 departments and entities.

The tables were turned around on Friday with Makwetu finding himself in the hot seat accounting to Parliament.

He touched on a number of issues affecting his office - from the capacity to the changing nature of audits.

Makwetu says the entities they audit are also getting more technologically advanced.

“We integrate the technical skills of computer information system auditors, as well as the insights that we get from our colleagues who have forensic experience so that we can be able to sharpen our audit procedures when we look for or detecting difficult control weaknesses in the areas where we audit.”

Earlier this week, Makwetu revealed the extent of government’s irregular expenditure which is about R50 billion, R5 billion up on the previous year.

Makwetu will now wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the Public Audit Act Amendment Bill which will give his office teeth to act against transgressors.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)