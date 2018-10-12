Ashwell Prince to coach WC T20 League franchise

The Western Cape will have two franchises in Cricket South Africa's new T20 League, one based at Newlands and the other in Paarl.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket CEO Nabiel Dien has been proactive or perhaps gone for the logical option as he confirmed to EWN Sport that Ashwell Prince and his coaching staff will take charge of the new franchise.

After an independent assessment process, the selected venues are Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead, St George’s Park, PPC Newlands, and Eurolux Boland Park.

The name of the team and the League could not be provided and will be revealed next week when CSA disclose more information about a tournament that has had an ominous cloud hanging over it since the postponement of the Global League T20 last year.

CSA control the new six franchises. However, Western Province and other unions will run the operations of the new teams. This, of course, places a lot of strain on unions considering the tournament is set to begin mid-November.

Dien was excited about being chosen as a host venue but was circumspect when asked about the readiness of the team before next month.

“We will do our very best to be as prepared as we can in the very short time we have available. We will be as ready as we can, given the constraints that we are placed under.”

Under pressure, Dien does acknowledge the potential to provide new offerings to fans at Newlands.

“I'm going to be honest with you, where I'm sitting we've got no choice but to be optimistic because this is supposed to add to the offering of cricket in the country.”

“I have no choice but to be excited and motivate the people around me to be as excited, when you only known for such a short while it can be dampening, your back's against the wall, but we are going to try our best and hopefully they can pull off something that can get better in the years ahead.”