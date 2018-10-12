Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital

Tutu was admitted to hospital for tests last month.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed on Friday.

Tutu was admitted to hospital for tests last month where he also spent his 87th birthday on 7 October.

The foundation says that the archbishop is at home where he is gathering his strength.

The archbishop has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

The foundation adds that the Tutu family will celebrate Mrs Leah Tutu’s "eighty-somethingth birthday" this Sunday.