Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86

Botha passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha has died at the age of 86.

In 1977 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also held the post of Minerals and Energy Affairs Minister from 1994 to 1996.

Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the ANC in 2000.

More to follow.