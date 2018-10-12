Popular Topics
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86

Botha passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Thursday night.

File: Pik Botha, former South African foreign minister, listens to questions from members of the TRC 14 October 1997 at hearings in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
File: Pik Botha, former South African foreign minister, listens to questions from members of the TRC 14 October 1997 at hearings in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha has died at the age of 86.

Botha passed away at a Pretoria hospital on Thursday night.

In 1977 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also held the post of Minerals and Energy Affairs Minister from 1994 to 1996.

Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the ANC in 2000.

More to follow.

