ANC's Mbalula says willing to testify if required at state capture inquiry

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has previously stated publicly that he raised concerns about the Guptas during an NEC meeting.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula has told Eyewitness News he’s been approached by the state capture commission and he is willing to testify if he is required to.

There have also been reports that the former Sports Minister heard he had been appointed a minister through the Guptas.

He says the state capture commission has been in touch with him.

“I’ve been approached, I don’t have difficulties, so I’ll engage with the investigators and understand where they come from.”

He says everyone with information who may assist the commission must make themselves available for the inquiry.

"Go and confide to the commission for all of us to know what happened and the judge will finally make the determination as to whether there was a capture."

He says after meeting the commission, he will leave it to them to decide if they want him to testify or not.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)