ANC mourns passing of struggle veteran Baba Eric Mtshali
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has released a statement expressing its sadness following the death of struggle veteran Baba Eric “Stalin” Mtshali, also known as Baba Mtshali.
“Our condolences go to his family, friends, the entire movement, the people of KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini Region, where he served and actively participated in the life of our organisation,” the ruling party said in a statement.
Mtshali passed away in a Durban hospital at the age of 88, after a long illness.
The struggle veteran joined the ANC in 1961 and spent 30 years in exile.
Mtshali was part of the first group of the Congress Alliance that joined uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) the armed wing of the ANC and South African Communist Party (SACP).
He comes from a legacy of many freedom fighters who courageously stood up to the apartheid regime, risking their own lives for the sake of democracy and freedom.
Baba Mtshali previously served the people of South Africa as Member of Parliament deployed by his organisation, the ANC.
"As a veteran of the ANC, he was an inspiration to many in our broader mass democratic movement who benefited from interacting with him. He dedicated his life to the ANC as he knew and lived for the congress movement until his last day. He risked his life fighting for all South Africans to be free from the inhumane of the apartheid system."
The ANC says it has lost a dedicated freedom fighter, a disciplined veteran, and a true revolutionary, who sacrificed his youth and risked his life for the liberation of South Africa.
Deputy secretary general of the ANC Jessie Duarte described Baba Mtshali as “a great man, our teacher and freedom fighter; communist, SACP member and a genuine ANC veteran”.
The ANC added: "Baba Mtshali was an unsung hero of our people who has now moved into the afterlife.”
