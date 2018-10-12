6 Gauteng Education officials suspended after cash-for-posts scandal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

6 Gauteng Education officials suspended after cash-for-posts scandal

The group is accused of facilitating the permanent appointments of two general assistants in exchange for money.

Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six Gauteng Education Department officials will be served with notices of suspension on Friday after being implicated in a cash-for-posts scandal.

The group, which includes a Joburg teacher and a principal, are accused of facilitating the permanent appointments of two general assistants in exchange for money.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “According to the information at our disposal, interviews were held in June 2018, however, the said general assistants received back-dated salary payments of over R13,000, respectively.”

Mabona says the teacher was arrested for allegedly tampering with the investigation and appeared in court on Thursday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA