6 Gauteng Education officials suspended after cash-for-posts scandal
The group is accused of facilitating the permanent appointments of two general assistants in exchange for money.
JOHANNESBURG - Six Gauteng Education Department officials will be served with notices of suspension on Friday after being implicated in a cash-for-posts scandal.
The group, which includes a Joburg teacher and a principal, are accused of facilitating the permanent appointments of two general assistants in exchange for money.
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “According to the information at our disposal, interviews were held in June 2018, however, the said general assistants received back-dated salary payments of over R13,000, respectively.”
Mabona says the teacher was arrested for allegedly tampering with the investigation and appeared in court on Thursday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
