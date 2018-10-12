Popular Topics
2 nabbed for unlicensed firearms possession in CT

The two suspects are expected to make a court appearance soon.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Police's anti-gang unit nabbed two suspects in Bishop Lavis this week.

A shooting incident occurred in Valhalla Park early on Thursday morning where one man was shot and another wounded when occupants of a silver Mini Cooper opened fire at them.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the vehicle was later found abandoned at Robert Sobukwe Road.

This led to the deployment of forces in the area in pursuit of the suspect.

While on patrol, they saw a suspicious male running towards his residence.

“The 20-year-old suspect was followed and apprehended in possession of an unlicensed 9mm Glock and 35 rounds of ammunition. The residence was searched and another male, aged 37, was arrested for being in possession of a .22 rifle.”

The two suspects who are at this stage not linked to the earlier shooting, are expected to make a court appearance soon.

