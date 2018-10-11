Zweli Mkhize denies allegations that police raided his home
This follows reports that police swooped into his house as part of an operation investigating the role of private security companies in political assassinations.
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied allegations that police raided his KwaZulu-Natal home in September.
This follows reports that police swooped into his house as part of an investigation into the role of private security companies in political assassinations. A security guard was arrested and illegal firearms confiscated.
In a statement, the minister confirms that some guards were taken for questioning for not having the required permits with them.
However, they were released from custody, and no charges were filed against them.
Mkhize’s spokesperson Musa Zondi says the minister and his family were never in danger or linked in any wrongdoing.
“The minister [Mkhize] was never in danger. In fact, when that [incident] happened he was not even in the house, he was in Johannesburg. Whatever the police needed they dealt with the security company and the guard.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
