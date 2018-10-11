WC govt gives Minister Cele deadline to respond to policing concerns
Premier Helen Zille has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele after he promised gang-stricken communities in Cape Town that law enforcement will be sharpened.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has given Police Minister Bheki Cele a month to respond to its call for more police resources in the province.
Premier Helen Zille has written to Cele. The minister's promised gang-stricken communities in Cape Town law enforcement will be sharpened.
WATCH: Western Cape Cabinet's list of demands to Bheki Cele
Zille says provincial government has stretched its constitutional powers of oversight to the limit and have also supported police with crime prevention projects.
At the briefing on Tuesday, the provincial Cabinet listed its interventions and efforts.
It also highlighted demands that include an urgent allocation of more police personnel to the Western Cape, by adding more fixed establishment policing posts in the province.
Zille says they want these additional members to focus on gang-related crime, rail safety, ongoing attacks on schools and the protection of infrastructure and essential services - such as emergency medical services.
“If we do not get a satisfactory reply to our very well motivated letter, we will proceed to an intergovernmental dispute.”
The Western Cape has a police to population ratio of 1 to 509, which excludes specialised units.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Questions raised over extent of EFF involvement in VBS Bank fraud
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Zuma criticised for not responding to state capture evidence
-
Motau: Bar attorneys, accountants implicated in VBS fraud from practising
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.