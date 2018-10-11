WC govt gives Minister Cele deadline to respond to policing concerns

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has given Police Minister Bheki Cele a month to respond to its call for more police resources in the province.

Premier Helen Zille has written to Cele. The minister's promised gang-stricken communities in Cape Town law enforcement will be sharpened.

Zille says provincial government has stretched its constitutional powers of oversight to the limit and have also supported police with crime prevention projects.

At the briefing on Tuesday, the provincial Cabinet listed its interventions and efforts.

It also highlighted demands that include an urgent allocation of more police personnel to the Western Cape, by adding more fixed establishment policing posts in the province.

Zille says they want these additional members to focus on gang-related crime, rail safety, ongoing attacks on schools and the protection of infrastructure and essential services - such as emergency medical services.

“If we do not get a satisfactory reply to our very well motivated letter, we will proceed to an intergovernmental dispute.”

The Western Cape has a police to population ratio of 1 to 509, which excludes specialised units.

