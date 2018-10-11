Visitors' safety a key priority, says Robben Island Museum
Officials have implemented several safety measures following the ferry incident in September last year.
CAPE TOWN - Robben Island Museum has reiterated that the safety of visitors to the tourist attraction remains its key priority.
Museum management earlier this week delivered a progress report to the Western Cape legislature’s Standing Committee on Tourism.
It relates to an incident in which more than 60 passengers and crew had to be rescued from a ferry after it started taking on water while returning last September.
With Cape Town's summer holiday season just around the corner, visitors to Robben Island can rest assured.
Passenger lists are now made available on every vessel leaving Nelson Mandela Gateway and the island.
Two harbour masters have been appointed and training and safety drills are conducted on a regular basis.
A preliminary report found that the vessel ran into trouble because the skipper was unaware of unfavourable weather conditions.
The museum has for this reason installed additional wind monitoring equipment on the island.
Officials say that in addition, the museum has updated its systems and processes to improve the frequency and quality of weather monitoring reports, as well as interactions with harbour masters with regard to weather conditions.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
