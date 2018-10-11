Popular Topics
Suspect behind bars for murder of Ameerodien Noordien

The 19-year-old was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at about 7pm on 5 October when he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by rival gangs.

FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien was shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park. Picture: Supplied
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Ameerodien Noordien in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

The 19-year-old was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at about 7pm on 5 October when he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by rival gangs.

The teenager, who worked as a volunteer for disaster relief group Gift of the Givers, was shot in the head and back and died instantly.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut said: “The suspect responsible for the death of Noordien felt the pressure of our members who were hot in his pursuit and handed himself over at the Philippi police station earlier on 11 October. The 21-year-old man is expected to make a court appearance in Wynberg on 15 October.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this week visited Noordien’s heartbroken parents.

He announced a new anti-gang unit comprising of 95 officers will be launched in Hanover Park in November.

LISTEN: ‘Scared to go to school’: Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

