Sentencing proceedings against George paedophile to resume

Last April, Ian Venter was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a George paedophile resume on Thursday.

Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay house.

Three children had been visiting his son.

The 2015 incident wasn't the dentist's first brush with the law.

He's also been found guilty of abusing a teenage boy during a sleepover at his home several years ago.

Venter was placed under correctional supervision, but now he likely faces a harsher punishment.

