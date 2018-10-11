Sentencing proceedings against George paedophile to resume

10 years after financial crisis, the global economy is stronger but vulnerable
Business
Last April, Ian Venter was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a George paedophile resume on Thursday.
Last April, Ian Venter was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy in 2015.
Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay house.
Three children had been visiting his son.
The 2015 incident wasn't the dentist's first brush with the law.
He's also been found guilty of abusing a teenage boy during a sleepover at his home several years ago.
Venter was placed under correctional supervision, but now he likely faces a harsher punishment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.