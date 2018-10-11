Selena Gomez receiving mental health treatment

Sources told TMZ a family member took Gomez to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, and though she was released a few days later, she was readmitted late last week because her low blood cell count hadn't changed and it had sent Gomez into a downward emotional spiral.

LONDON - Selena Gomez is reportedly receiving mental health treatment in hospital after suffering an "emotional breakdown".

The 26-year-old singer - who underwent a kidney transplant last year - has been hospitalised twice in the last two weeks, with the first coming after she became despondent and emotional when she was revealed to have had an "alarmingly low" white blood cell count.

Sources told TMZ a family member took Gomez to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, and though the Wolves singer was released a few days later, she was readmitted late last week because her low blood cell count hadn't changed and it had sent Gomez into a downward emotional spiral.

The Bad Liar hitmaker tried to leave shortly afterwards but was told she couldn't, prompting the artist to have a "meltdown" and "freak out" as she tried ripping drips out of her arm.

The brunette beauty is believed to currently be at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast and is receiving dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), which she has undergone before and which treats a variety of mental health disorders.

Gomez hasn't been seen in public for a few weeks and recently told fans she was taking another break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "Taking a social media break. Again.

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each offs, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi. (sic)"

The It Ain't Me singer - who with 142 million followers is the most popular person on Instagram - previously explained she takes regular social media breaks as she wants to live in the real world.

She shared: "I'm not on the internet; I haven't been on the internet in months. I don't have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps.

"I have Peak, a brain game. The reason why is, it's not real to me, I know my voice is very prominent, but I'm not careless with it. I'm selective. "