Sanef notes Hawks meeting with ‘Sunday Times’ editor

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editor’s Forum (Sanef) has noted a meeting between Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and the Hawks.

Sanef says it’s been assured by Siqoko that the paper is not under investigation.

The publication has recently come under fire for stories it published in connection with the now discredited South African Revenue Service rogue unit.

Sanef executive director Kate Skinner says they're aware of the damage some of those stories have done to the industry.

She says journalists must not be intimidated.

“We want to put on record that we think that ethical journalism is absolutely essential, that’s is one of the key principles that we stand for. But, on the other hand, we also want to make sure that journalists are not intimidated, specifically by any kind of state security or the Hawks.”

