Saids says doping culture in schoolboy rugby remains alarming
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) says the levels of doping culture in schoolboy rugby remain alarming.
The institute has presented its annual report which reveals seven rugby players tested positive over the past year.
Six schoolboy rugby players tested positive for anabolic steroids at this year’s Craven Week rugby festival.
Last year there were three.
Saids CEO Khalid Galant says this despite significantly stepping up doping education.
“A number of positive doping cases have been received in schoolboy rugby, it continues to be alarming.”
There have been 23 positive doping tests in the past five years of Craven Week rugby and Galant is concerned by the high tolerance of parents and coaches towards doping.
Galant says they are now working with the Hawks in a bid to stop steroid distribution.
