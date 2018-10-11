SABC splurged almost R80m on directors & execs salaries, Parly hears

This was revealed by the SABC board which briefed Parliament's Communications Committee on its annual report on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) splurged almost R80 million in pay for its directors and executives.

One executive pocketed R15 million in 2017, while another walked away with R7 million.

Five other executives all earned above R4 million.

The current board of the SABC says the millions paid to executives have been cut by nearly half.

Board member John Mattison says under the current board, executive pay has been brought down significantly.

“In the year ending 2018, that’s after the interim board and the current board started, that was brought down from R79 million to R45 million. We consider that to be very significant and ultimately it doesn’t mean we’re very happy with everything we’ve got, but I think it does show our commitment.”

Mattison says no executives earned more than R4 million in the year under review.

He says the public broadcaster will now try to recover some of these monies with the help of state law enforcement agencies.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)