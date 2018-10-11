SA to pressure Venezuela to end policies driving inflation
The third largest oil producer on the planet now faces 1.000.000% inflation with the majority of its people eating only one meal a day and unable to access education or health care.
PRETORIA - When it joins the United Nations Security Council next year, South Africa will be pushed to press the beleaguered government of Venezuela to end policies driving hundreds of its citizens out of the country daily.
Visiting Venezuelan MPs say they’ve taken a leaf from the ANC liberation struggle to force the government of Nicolás Maduro to change.
Venezuelan MPs Miguel Pizarro and José Manel Olivares say President Maduro has abandoned the reformist agenda off his predecessor Hugo Chavez and embarked on a corrupt campaign of state capture.
The Venezuelan opposition is building support among African and Latin American countries to bring change in the same way as the ANC forced an end of apartheid.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
