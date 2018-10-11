Rocket carrying space station crew fails in mid air, crew safe - agencies

Agencies cited sources as saying that the crew was safe and was making an emergency landing in Kazakhstan where the unsuccessful launch took place.

MOSCOW - Booster rockets carrying a Soyuz spacecraft with a Russian and a US astronaut on board headed for the International Space Station failed mid-air on Thursday, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing, Russian news agencies reported.

Agencies cited sources as saying that the crew was safe and was making an emergency landing in Kazakhstan where the unsuccessful launch took place.

The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members. Search and rescue teams are in contact with the crew and are en route to the landing location. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/G3IuAztH6O — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018