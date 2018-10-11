Rocket carrying space station crew fails in mid air, crew safe - agencies
Agencies cited sources as saying that the crew was safe and was making an emergency landing in Kazakhstan where the unsuccessful launch took place.
MOSCOW - Booster rockets carrying a Soyuz spacecraft with a Russian and a US astronaut on board headed for the International Space Station failed mid-air on Thursday, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing, Russian news agencies reported.
Agencies cited sources as saying that the crew was safe and was making an emergency landing in Kazakhstan where the unsuccessful launch took place.
The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members. Search and rescue teams are in contact with the crew and are en route to the landing location. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/G3IuAztH6O— NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018
Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site. Live updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/Z6RXKMKLfg— NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2018
Popular in World
-
Global stocks tumble after Trump 'crazy' Fed comment
-
SA to pressure Venezuela to end policies driving inflation
-
How a mushroom could help save the world's honeybees
-
IMF chief defends Powell after Trump says Fed has 'gone crazy' - CNBC
-
[WATCH] US man takes selfie with gun to friend's head
-
Malaysia to abolish death penalty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.