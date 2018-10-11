Right2Know, Corruption Watch to challenge Seriti commission findings in court

The lobby groups are alleging that the commission lied to the public, failed to access information abroad and failed to investigate new allegations which have come to light.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society groups Right2Know Campaign and Corruption Watch will be submitting damning new evidence to the High Court that allegedly shows the Seriti Commission of Inquiry failed to do its job back in 2014.

The submission by the groups is part of an ongoing challenge against the commission's findings on the controversial arms deal.

The 1999 deal saw billions being spent on buying new military equipment, including a submarine and light fighter aircraft.

The lobby groups are alleging that the commission lied to the public, failed to access information abroad and failed to investigate new allegations which have come to light.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says through this case they want the court to pronounce on what a commission of inquiry should be doing.

“South Africans have a remarkable confidence in judicial commissions of inquiry despite being disappointed by them on many occasions. And we want the court to say ‘you set up a commission of inquiry, your purpose is to inquire; not simply to accept.’”

