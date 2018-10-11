Richard Bosman & JP Smith accused of authorising illegal evictions

Social Justice Coalition laid criminal complaints against Richard Bosman and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town official says he will fully co-operate with the police after being accused of authorising illegal evictions.

An NGO, Social Justice Coalition, laid criminal complaints against city council director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Bosman has denied the claims against him.

“I was informed about it on Wednesday night. I will cooperate with the police. I think they're missing the boat here; they're talking about evictions, but we are talking about property, where land is being invaded. I think there's been a mix-up.”

