Report into VBS Bank speaks for itself - Lesetja Kganyago

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Report into VBS Bank speaks for itself - Lesetja Kganyago

The report, which was released on Wednesday, has recommended that the implicated parties be referred to the NPA to be criminally charged.

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP.
FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the investigation report into VBS Mutual Bank speaks for itself, and South Africans should allow the matter to be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement authorities.

The report, which was released on Wednesday, has recommended that the implicated parties be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be criminally charged and that the Asset Forfeiture Unit initiate the process to recover the stolen funds.

Senior African National Congress (ANC) officials, the brother of Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former KPMG bosses are among the 50 recipients of more than R1.8 billion syphoned out of the bank.

Kganyago says there is a process now that needs to be followed with the help of the relevant authorities.

“Advocate [Terry] Motau and the team at Sarb are available to assist law enforcement authorities to make sure that the people who are implicated are brought to book. So, apart from that, we wouldn’t like to comment on the content of the report.”

LISTEN: Sarb and NPA respond to VBS report

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA