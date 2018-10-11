Report: Egypt sentences 17 to death for church bombings
Nineteen other people were handed life prison terms for the attacks which hit churches in Cairo, the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta.
CAIRO - An Egyptian military court on Thursday sentenced 17 people to death for their involvement in bombing attacks on churches in 2016 and 2017, state news agency Mena reported.
MENA also said that 19 other people were handed life prison terms for the attacks which hit churches in Cairo, the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Nile Delta city of Tanta.
At least 36 people were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday.
The first bombing, in Tanta, a Nile Delta city less than 100 kilometres outside Cairo, killed at least 25 and injured at least 78, Egypt's Ministry of Health said.
The second carried out just a few hours later by a suicide bomber in Alexandria, hit the historic seat of the Coptic Pope, killing 11, including three police officers, and injuring 35, the ministry added.
A shift in Islamic State's tactics, which has waged a low-level conflict for years in the Sinai peninsula against soldiers and police, to targeting Christian civilians and broadening its reach into Egypt's mainland is a potential turning point in a country trying to prevent a provincial insurgency from spiralling into wider sectarian bloodshed.
