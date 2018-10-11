Publicly apologise or face legal action - De Lille tells 4 DA members

Patricia de Lille claims Henk Hugo, Shehana Kajee, Mike Waters & Bronwyn Engelbrecht defamed her when they shared fake findings against her by the Auditor-General on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has demanded an apology from four Democratic Alliance (DA) members for alleged defamatory comments.

In a Twitter post on Thursday (11 October), De Lille says she has instructed her attorneys to commence with legal action against the members if they do not publicly apologise before 18 October.

My open letter to DA members who defamed me with a fake letter about non existent “findings” against me by the AG. pic.twitter.com/jJYbpGgeYy — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 11, 2018

De Lille claims the DA’s Henk Hugo, Shehana Kajee, Mike Waters and Bronwyn Engelbrecht defamed her when they shared fake findings against her by the Auditor-General on social media.

De Lille says the Auditor-General in May 2018 dismissed the content of the post as false. She also says his signature on the document was forged and his office denied any knowledge of the existence of such a document.

The Cape Town Mayor says the intentions of the four DA members were vindictive, reckless and very damaging to her reputation.

