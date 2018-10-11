Prasa, Railway Safety Regulator to make court submissions on Metrorail safety
CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the Railway Safety Regulator are expected to appear in the High Court on Thursday morning over the state of affairs at the state-owned entity.
The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that a clean-up of Prasa's entire executive management is needed to fix the company.
The SACP has slammed the board's turn-around strategy, saying it lacks urgency.
MPs earlier this week also criticised the plan.
The party’s Benson Ngqentsu says: "For us to dismantle this parasitic network, key among other things, we must request that all members be dismissed before the board and the minister are both contaminated by the rot in Prasa."
Prasa board chair Khanyisile Kweyama has hinted to the fact that there are rotten apples within the company.
"Initial analysis of the matter does point out to the fact that there are bigger factors at play and what we do not want to have is headlines running around. And to some extent, even alerting people to some of the things that we’re discovering."
The rail agency and the Railway Safety Regulator will make submissions in the High Court in Pretoria this morning on the safety of the Metrorail train service.
On Sunday, Prasa made an application in the High Court on the suspension of its operating permit by the Railway Safety Regulator.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
