PE man (22) arrested after confessing to murdering parents
CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of two charred bodies in Port Elizabeth.
The bodies are believed to be those of the man’s parents who were reported missing on Tuesday.
Police found the remains on a dumpsite.
The police’s Andre Beetge said: “By 7 pm on Wednesday, the suspect confessed to the murders and lead police to the grave where he buried the mother, 55-year-old Jeanette Taule. Her body was not burnt like the father, 60-year-old Mountain Sipho Taule.”
Beetge says the man was arrested after community members in the area spotted him in a nearby street and handed him over to patrolling police in the area.
He is expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
