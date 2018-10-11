Parly committee bemoans lack of female representation on SOE boards

The communications portfolio committee is meeting with the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the SABC on their annual reports.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Communications Committee has bemoaned the lack of women on the boards of some state entities.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana kicked off the meeting by pointing out the lack of female board members at the MDDA.

He says Parliament can’t allow a situation where only three women are on MDDA’s board.

“Out of 35 applicants, only three women applied. It’s a disaster when we have only three.”

He praised the SABC, which has fared better in terms of gender parity.

“As for the SABC, they did much better and received 80 applications.”

The committee will meet next week to discuss the issue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)