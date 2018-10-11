Parly committee bemoans lack of female representation on SOE boards
The communications portfolio committee is meeting with the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the SABC on their annual reports.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Communications Committee has bemoaned the lack of women on the boards of some state entities.
The communications portfolio committee is meeting with the boards of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the SABC on their annual reports.
Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana kicked off the meeting by pointing out the lack of female board members at the MDDA.
He says Parliament can’t allow a situation where only three women are on MDDA’s board.
“Out of 35 applicants, only three women applied. It’s a disaster when we have only three.”
He praised the SABC, which has fared better in terms of gender parity.
“As for the SABC, they did much better and received 80 applications.”
The committee will meet next week to discuss the issue.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Getting high, legally? This is what the law says
-
[LISTEN] 'Scared to go to school': Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence
-
Cops linked to murder of Westbury man due in court
-
[LISTEN] Hawks: VBS probe receiving 'serious attention'
-
Government ‘deeply concerned’ by rising cost of fuel
-
Nehawu to present draft settlement after Sassa strike called off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.