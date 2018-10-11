Operations expected to resume at Sassa following strike

Nehawu says staff were not trained to work with the new system and this has affected beneficiaries.

JOHANNESBURG – Operations are expected to resume at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices on Thursday morning after a strike against its new biometric system.

The strike was suspended on Wednesday after National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said its members would not return to their posts until Sassa had addressed problems arising from the migration of the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.

Nehawu says staff were not trained to work with the new system and this has affected beneficiaries.

The union and the agency agreed to suspend the biometric system during discussions on Wednesday.

Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi says: "Employees will definitely use the manual enrolment and both parties have committed themselves that they will go back to the drawing board so that points of disagreements can be ironed out."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)