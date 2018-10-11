Operations expected to resume at Sassa following strike
Nehawu says staff were not trained to work with the new system and this has affected beneficiaries.
JOHANNESBURG – Operations are expected to resume at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices on Thursday morning after a strike against its new biometric system.
The strike was suspended on Wednesday after National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said its members would not return to their posts until Sassa had addressed problems arising from the migration of the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.
Nehawu says staff were not trained to work with the new system and this has affected beneficiaries.
The union and the agency agreed to suspend the biometric system during discussions on Wednesday.
Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi says: "Employees will definitely use the manual enrolment and both parties have committed themselves that they will go back to the drawing board so that points of disagreements can be ironed out."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Questions raised over extent of EFF involvement in VBS Bank fraud
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
[CARTOON] The Hippo In The Room
-
Motau: Bar attorneys, accountants implicated in VBS fraud from practising
-
SA gets $35bn in investment pledges towards $100bn goal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.