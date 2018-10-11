Off-duty officer foils attempted hijacking in Fairlands
JOHANNESBURG - A suspected criminal has died and his alleged accomplice injured after a botched hijacking in Fairlands, northern Johannesburg.
The two men tried to steal a car that had stopped at a pharmacy at the corner of Beyers Naude Drive and Acacia Road.
But an off-duty police officer confronted them, firing several shots.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: "Charges of attempted murder, armed robbery as well as possession of unlicensed firearmsare being investigated. At this stage, we don’t know whether they are involved in other crimes but the one who is under guard at the hospital will be profiled."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
