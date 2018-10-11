NGO appeals for donation to help family of Dros rape victim

The campaign was set up to gather funds for the girl's family to assist with counselling costs.

JOHANNESBURG – BackaBuddy has appealed to the public to make donations to a seven-year-old girl who was raped at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

So far, R56,000 has been donated.

Backabuddy's Catherine du Plooy says: “At the moment it’s really no specific target in place. We’ve not sat down to chat to the family about what their needs are but really just a portal where, as the community, we can get together and show the family some love and support and making small contributions.”

Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court last week in connection with the rape.

He’s facing four charges, including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ninow is due back in court next month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)