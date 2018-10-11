New hearings into land reform to take place in Parliament

About 42 organisations made oral submissions during the first round of public hearings in September, which followed countrywide hearings in all nine provinces.

CAPE TOWN - A fresh round of public hearings on whether the Constitution should be changed to make expropriation of land without compensation explicit will take place at Parliament later this month.

Parliament’s constitutional review committee met on Thursday to elect a new co-chairperson and decide its programme.

The public hearings have been set down for 25 and 26 October. About 19 organisations are expected to make oral submissions, although this number could change as a number must still be contacted.

Co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande says the committee aims to adopt its report by 16 November and to have it debated in the National Assembly during the week of 26 November.

“That’s the programme of the committee, to conclude the process. No extensions anymore, we conclude this thing by the end of November.”

ANC MP Stanford Maila was elected unopposed to co-chair the committee in the place of Vincent Smith, who stepped down pending the finalisation of an ethics inquiry into allegations against him.

