New hearings into land reform to take place in Parliament
About 42 organisations made oral submissions during the first round of public hearings in September, which followed countrywide hearings in all nine provinces.
CAPE TOWN - A fresh round of public hearings on whether the Constitution should be changed to make expropriation of land without compensation explicit will take place at Parliament later this month.
Parliament’s constitutional review committee met on Thursday to elect a new co-chairperson and decide its programme.
About 42 organisations made oral submissions during the first round of public hearings in September, which followed countrywide hearings in all nine provinces.
The public hearings have been set down for 25 and 26 October. About 19 organisations are expected to make oral submissions, although this number could change as a number must still be contacted.
Co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande says the committee aims to adopt its report by 16 November and to have it debated in the National Assembly during the week of 26 November.
“That’s the programme of the committee, to conclude the process. No extensions anymore, we conclude this thing by the end of November.”
ANC MP Stanford Maila was elected unopposed to co-chair the committee in the place of Vincent Smith, who stepped down pending the finalisation of an ethics inquiry into allegations against him.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Sassa says it won’t abandon its biometric system
-
Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.