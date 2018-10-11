Nehawu to present draft settlement after Sassa strike called off
Workers affiliated to the union picketed at Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Eerste River and Kraaifontein on Wednesday over the roll-out the biometric system for beneficiaries.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu will on Thursday present a draft settlement agreement to its members at Sassa after a strike against its new biometric system.
The strike was suspended on Wednesday after Nehawu said its members would not return to their posts until Sassa had addressed problems arising from the migration of the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.
The Western Cape Social Development Department says this caused disruptions in the provision of other services at these offices.
The department has now agreed to suspend the biometric system, following talks between Nehawu and Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu yesterday.
Striking employees argue they are not being compensated to provide this service.
Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba says workers are likely to return to work at the start of next week.
“The issue of the biometric system, it was agreed it should be suspended. There should be an amendment of the job description of this kind of administrator and a review of the KPAs of workers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
