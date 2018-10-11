Nehawu to present draft settlement after Sassa strike called off

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Nehawu to present draft settlement after Sassa strike called off

Workers affiliated to the union picketed at Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Eerste River and Kraaifontein on Wednesday over the roll-out the biometric system for beneficiaries.

Nehawuworkers protest outside one of the Sassa offices in Johannesburg on 10 October 2018. The strike was against Sassa's biometric system for beneficiaries. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Nehawuworkers protest outside one of the Sassa offices in Johannesburg on 10 October 2018. The strike was against Sassa's biometric system for beneficiaries. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu will on Thursday present a draft settlement agreement to its members at Sassa after a strike against its new biometric system.

The strike was suspended on Wednesday after Nehawu said its members would not return to their posts until Sassa had addressed problems arising from the migration of the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.

Workers affiliated to the union picketed at Sassa offices in Khayelitsha, Eerste River and Kraaifontein on Wednesday over the roll-out the biometric system for beneficiaries.

The Western Cape Social Development Department says this caused disruptions in the provision of other services at these offices.

The department has now agreed to suspend the biometric system, following talks between Nehawu and Social Development Minister, Susan Shabangu yesterday.

Striking employees argue they are not being compensated to provide this service.

Nehawu national spokesperson Khaya Xaba says workers are likely to return to work at the start of next week.

“The issue of the biometric system, it was agreed it should be suspended. There should be an amendment of the job description of this kind of administrator and a review of the KPAs of workers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA