Ndlovu unfazed about lack of previous Bafana chances
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu says he isn’t focused on the lack of opportunities afforded to him at national level on previous occasions and is ready to take the chances given to him by coach Stuart Baxter in the Afcon qualifiers against the Seychelles, starting at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Ndlovu who now plies his trade with Chinese second division side Zhejiang Greentown after moving from Qarabag in the Azerbaijan league has been in red-hot form since joining the club.
The 27-year-old Ndlovu only played a total of four minutes in the past three appearances he made for South Africa last year but says that he doesn’t want to focus too much on the past.
“I think I’d be selfish if I put myself and my desires first before the team. Whether I get a chance to play or not it doesn’t really matter, what matters is the team winning and getting the three points.”
Despite his desire to put the fortunes of Bafana ahead of his, Ndlovu admits that he is ready to take the chances on offer.
“I’m ready to play and I’ve raised my hand up at club level by scoring all the goals that I’ve scored. I’m comfortable with my goalscoring form at the moment and I don’t think the coach would have called me up if he wasn’t comfortable with my form either.”
The binoculars will be out on whether Ndlovu can help remedy Bafana’s woes in front of goal, having failed to score at home against Libya in their last Afcon qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in August, but Ndlovu also realises his contribution goes beyond putting the ball into the back of the net and also has to play a bit of a mentor role to his younger strike compatriots, Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau.
“I’ve also come here to help the guys that will be striking with me, Lebo and Percy, because I think they are young boys who have a bright future and if they start ahead of me then I will give them the support and motivation they need to do well.”
The match against the Seychelles gets underway from 15:30 on Saturday.
